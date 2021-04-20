MCC golf leads in state tournament after round one play

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College was not supposed to host this year’s junior college state golf tournament.

The Eagles were slated to host the 2022 tournament, but when there was a problem at this year’s host course, the team was happy to entertain everyone this year at Briarwood Country Club in Meridian.

“It’s always great to host and play on one of your home courses,” MCC head coach Ronnie Key said. “It’s especially great for the sophomores because they really love being able to play on their home courses in a big tournament like this.”

Playing at home has proved to be beneficial for the Eagles through day one of play. They finished the first round in the lead at 9-over par with Ethan Dyess and Presley Wade tied for first at 1-under par.

While the Eagles are leading the pack, they can’t get too comfortable. Northeast Mississippi Community College is in second by one stroke while Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is in third by two strokes.

“We have a lot of really good teams that we have to play against, so to be able to win this would be awesome,” Coach Key said.

The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference has seven golf teams that are fighting for a chance to be crowned state champions. The Eagles last captured the state title back in 2017, finishing five strokes ahead of second place Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Coach Key shared that while getting a state championship ring is nice, the team wants to perform well in the state tournament for other reasons.

“Next week we have the district tournament in Madison, and that’s what really counts. Out of seven teams you’ve got to be in the top two to get to nationals,” Coach Key said. “To play well this week is great, to play well next week is even better.”

The Eagles placed second in the regular season finale, which was their best finish of the year so far. Coach Key hopes that the team will begin to hit its stride this postseason, the time when it matters most.

“Of course we hope we peak now...you always want to peak at the end,” Coach Key said. “We’ve got a lot of potential.”

First group for Tuesday’s second round action is set to tee off at 8:50 am. A full list of pairings can be found here.

