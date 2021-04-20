Meridian reports sales tax revenue jump

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The sales tax revenue for the city of Meridian has grown to levels not seen in years. City leaders made the announcement Monday and said they have a plan in place to maintain the increase.

Meridian saw an increase of 7.3% in sales tax collections from April 2020 to April 2021.

“We are not just surviving, we are growing. Our sales tax is going month after month. We are very proud of that,” said Eddie Kelly, Meridian’s chief administrative officer.

That translates to an increase of $601,000. The city of Meridian faced a decrease in sales tax revenue last year due to the pandemic.

“We stumble a little, but in the early months, our sales tax revenue quickly recovered. In the beginning, there was a dip, but we quickly recovered. We have been in the positive ever since,” said Kelly.

City leaders said the increase is due to citizens shopping locally and following CDC guidelines that mean people can shop more safely.

“I think to maintain the success that we have had, people should still were their masks, social distance, and follow those CDC guidelines. Those things are still important. We also encourage people to get vaccinated. We are not surviving, we are growing. Our sales taxes are growing month after month we are very proud of that,” said Kelly.

This is also good news for property owners.

“When you shop locally you are supporting those local businesses causing their revenue to increase. The city’s revenue is increasing which allows our property owners to not have an increase in their property tax revenues. Their property rates have been the same for over 10 years. They can have that because of this sales tax increase,” said City Clerk & Chief Financial Officer, Brandye Latimer.

Many businesses report an increase in foot traffic during the pandemic. Newscenter 11 caught up with one of them.

“In late January, I started seeing a lot of new faces. As the month pass, I continue to see new faces. I contribute a lot of that to the COVID vaccine. Get out there and support your community, build your community, believe in your community, and you’ll have a great community,” Brian Richardson, Queen City Cigar owner.

Collections for April 2020 were seventeen thousand dollars with a 1.4% percent increase.

