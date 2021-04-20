Advertisement

Mississippi athletes will be able to earn money for likeness

Gov. Tate Reeves has signed Senate Bill 2313, also known as the “Mississippi Intercollegiate...
Gov. Tate Reeves has signed Senate Bill 2313, also known as the “Mississippi Intercollegiate Athletics Compensation Rights Act”. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — College athletes in Mississippi will soon be able to earn money from their own name, image or likeness. Gov. Tate Reeves has signed Senate Bill 2313, also known as the “Mississippi Intercollegiate Athletics Compensation Rights Act”.

The legislation becomes law July 1. A small number of other states have also enacted such laws. A Florida law that also takes effect July 1 will let student-athletes make money through contracts. A similar California law takes effect in January 2023.

All eight of Mississippi’s public universities and the state College Board supported the proposal, which officials said will help the schools compete for talent.

