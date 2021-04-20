Reeves uses baseball to compare Miss. COVID-19 restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves used baseball to compare Mississippi’s pandemic response to that in some other states.

He tweeted that Yankee Stadium in New York limited capacity to about 10,000 fans over the weekend, while Duty Noble Field at Mississippi State was packed 13,000.

The tweet said, “I’ll take the Neanderthals over Team Lockdown all day. The time for panic is over. Get a vaccine and live your life!”

Restrictions on outdoor gatherings have been lifted in most parts of the state.

