2021 SWAC Football Championship moved to Jackson

SWAC Football Championship logo
SWAC Football Championship logo(SWAC)
By Ellie French
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced Wednesday that the upcoming 2021 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship will take place in Jackson at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

“We’ve made the decision to relocate the upcoming SWAC Championship game to a neutral site location due to the COVID-19 related game cancellations that directly impacted Alabama A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.

“The canceled games would have ultimately assisted the Conference Office in determining a host institution for the championship game using our existing hosting tiebreaker policy. Without having the ability to thoroughly evaluate both teams using that policy we felt the only fair and equitable decision that could be made was to move the game to a neutral site location,” he continued.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba shared his excitement on being the new host city for the title game.

“The City of Jackson is thrilled to serve as host for the SWAC Championship game and grateful for the opportunity to present Jackson to all of our visitors and friends,” Mayor Lumumba said.

The championship game is scheduled for Saturday, May 1 at 2:00 p.m. CST and will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and available live and on demand on the WatchESPN App.

