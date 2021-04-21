MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 40th Anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is being recognized at East Central Community College with a 5-k race & candlelight vigil.

The goal of this event is to honor the lives of local homicide victims and proved information about support services for their families.

The event is to help raise awareness for the needs of crime victims and to unite the community to ensure that survivors of crime receive the support they need – including constitutional rights.

Organizers said this not only helps people heal, but improves community safety and well-being.

It feels good. It brings awareness to a good cause and helps everybody out,” said Decatur resident Jaydon Gibson,” said Decatur resident Jerlean Coleman.

“Many times victims become worst victims because they are not notified when the suspects get out of jail. They do not know when the court appearance is or anything about the bond. I want to let the victims know that we care about them, we care about how they feel, how they think, and we care about their needs. We’re asking victims to come forward to give us their stories. To pass the loss and get us on the book,” said Victim Coordinator - Marsy Law, Syndi Cook.

Marsy’s Law seeks to give crime victims meaningful and enforceable constitutional rights equal to the rights of the accused.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.