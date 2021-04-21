Advertisement

Andreacchio addresses city council

Christian Andreacchio-- the 21-year-old who was found dead in a Meridian apartment complex in...
Christian Andreacchio-- the 21-year-old who was found dead in a Meridian apartment complex in 2014.(WTOK)
By Janae' Hancock
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rae Andreacchio addressed the Meridian City Council Tuesday with a request regarding the death of her son Christian Andreacchio-- the 21-year-old who was found dead in a Meridian apartment complex in 2014.

Andreacchio says she and her family have struggled with their relationship with the Meridian Police Department (MPD) and city officials.

“Which places us on this path that we’ve been on for seven years,” Andreacchio said. “Their action or lack of action set the stage for me and my family to have to experience considerable energy, financial resources and endured attacks on our deceased child and our own personal lives.”

MPD determined Christian’s death to be a suicide.

The cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head. His family has insisted the passing as a murder.

Andreacchio says documents obtained by the city of Meridian were released on a fake Facebook profile. She says it was an apparent attempt to discredit her family.

“I, on the other hand have paid over a thousand dollars over the past two years for documents that were provided to others for free,” Andreacchio said.

She says she’s reached out to the city and has yet to hear back.

“I attempted to contact Chief Read and Mayor Bland through email and phone without a response.” Andreacchio said, “So, now I am here today asking city council to please look into the unauthorized information that is an obvious attempt to hurt my family.”

Andreacchio provided city council with copies of emails with city of Meridian employees.

Mayor Percy bland says he cannot comment on the case because it’s a legal matter at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Freeman, 39, was sentenced Monday to serve life in prison for the shooting death of...
Man sentenced for murdering mother of 9
Meridian City Hall
Former Meridian mayor endorses Jimmie Smith
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Johnathan Scruggs, 25, arrested on drug and gun charges.
Deputies arrest man on drug, gun charges
Crime concerns in Philadelphia.
Concerns about increased crime in Philadelphia

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves has signed Senate Bill 2313, also known as the “Mississippi Intercollegiate...
Mississippi athletes will be able to earn money for likeness
The latest MSDH report shows 701,771 people are fully vaccinated (22%), 916,895 (28%) have had...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 362 new cases reported Tuesday, full vaccinations at 22%
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Choctaw Indian Fair returning in July
Meridian has issued a Boil Water Notice for the southwestern part of the city and any customers...
Boil Water Notice issued for Meridian