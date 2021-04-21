Andreacchio addresses city council

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rae Andreacchio addressed the Meridian City Council Tuesday with a request regarding the death of her son Christian Andreacchio-- the 21-year-old who was found dead in a Meridian apartment complex in 2014.

Andreacchio says she and her family have struggled with their relationship with the Meridian Police Department (MPD) and city officials.

“Which places us on this path that we’ve been on for seven years,” Andreacchio said. “Their action or lack of action set the stage for me and my family to have to experience considerable energy, financial resources and endured attacks on our deceased child and our own personal lives.”

MPD determined Christian’s death to be a suicide.

The cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head. His family has insisted the passing as a murder.

Andreacchio says documents obtained by the city of Meridian were released on a fake Facebook profile. She says it was an apparent attempt to discredit her family.

“I, on the other hand have paid over a thousand dollars over the past two years for documents that were provided to others for free,” Andreacchio said.

She says she’s reached out to the city and has yet to hear back.

“I attempted to contact Chief Read and Mayor Bland through email and phone without a response.” Andreacchio said, “So, now I am here today asking city council to please look into the unauthorized information that is an obvious attempt to hurt my family.”

Andreacchio provided city council with copies of emails with city of Meridian employees.

Mayor Percy bland says he cannot comment on the case because it’s a legal matter at this time.

