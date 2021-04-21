Advertisement

Bill banning vaccine passports moves to Alabama House

Alabama lawmakers Wednesday approved a bill out of committee that would ban vaccine passports.
Alabama lawmakers Wednesday approved a bill out of committee that would ban vaccine passports.(WTVY News 4)
By Lydia Nusbaum
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State lawmakers Wednesday approved a bill out of committee that would ban vaccine passports. A vaccine passport is a method used to prove someone has received a vaccination.

The bill would prohibit businesses in Alabama from refusing to provide goods or services to someone based on whether they have received a vaccine. Business owners would still be allowed to require their employees take the vaccine, according to House Health Committee Chairman Rep. Paul Lee, R-Dothan.

It would also prohibit state and local governments from requiring an individual to receive an immunization as a condition for receiving a government benefit or service.

This does not apply to physicians, surgeons, dentists, medical institutions, or other health care providers.
The laws requiring vaccinations for public schools do not change.

Higher education institutions would still be allowed to require students or employees to receive a vaccine. Exceptions to this include a medical condition or religious belief. They are also not required if the vaccines are only available via an emergency utilization authorization by the FDA.

The Alabama House Health Committee passed the bill. No one spoke against it during the meeting Wednesday.

The bill now moves to the House floor for consideration.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Christian Andreacchio-- the 21-year-old who was found dead in a Meridian apartment complex in...
Andreacchio addresses city council
A Nettleton man became the first winner of $500,000 in the new “$100 Million Extravaganza”...
Mississippi man wins big in lottery!
Gregory Freeman, 39, was sentenced Monday to serve life in prison for the shooting death of...
Man sentenced for murdering mother of 9
Meridian has issued a Boil Water Notice for the southwestern part of the city and any customers...
Boil Water Notice issued for Meridian

Latest News

In March, the Senate voted 35-13 and the House voted 91-25 to pass Senate Bill 2795, making...
Bill offering select inmates parole eligibility due from Reeves Thursday
Jennifer Riley Collins, Mayor Percy Bland
Mayor Percy Bland endorsed by former Miss. attorney general candidate
Meridian City Hall
Former Meridian mayor endorses Jimmie Smith
Starting July1, Mississippi will allow home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits...
Mississippi legalizing home delivery of alcohol as of July 1