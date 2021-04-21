Advertisement

Bill offering select inmates parole eligibility due from Reeves Thursday

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Will more Mississippi inmates be eligible for parole? Lawmakers think so. In March, the Senate voted 35-13 and the House voted 91-25 to pass Senate Bill 2795, making more inmates eligible for the possibility of parole. Gov. Tate Reeves has not yet signed the bill. SB 2795 is due from Reeves Thursday, April 22.

The governor’s office has not given any indication what Reeves will decide.

“I’m just going to wait and see,” said Sen. Juan Barnett, the primary sponsor of the bill.

Empower Mississippi, a supporter of the bill, says the legislation, “will save taxpayer dollars, help the state fend off an investigation from the federal government, and provide second chances to those who have earned it.”
The independent, nonprofit advocacy organization is all about removing barriers and giving Mississippians second chances. They also worked on the bill to push it through both the House and Senate. But it’s not the first time a justice reform measure cleared both houses.

“Last year, we had an incredible push with S.B. 2123, which passed both chambers, but progress was halted by a veto,” said Steven Randle, director of justice and work for Empower Mississippi.

If signed into law by Reeves, Empower Mississippi said the bill will alleviate some of the stress on Mississippi’s prison system.

“SB 2795 seeks to bring Mississippi more in line with Texas, offering parole eligibility to more people through a proven system of vetting who belongs to stay behind bars versus who has demonstrated rehabilitation and earned a second chance, while excluding serious offenses like murder, sex offenses, and human trafficking from eligibility,” the group said.

The governor could opt to veto the bill, sign the bill or neither and allow the deadline to pass, which also passes the bill.

