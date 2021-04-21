Choctaw Indian Fair economic impact

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - With the return of the Choctaw Indian Fair, business owners in Philadelphia say they are ready to open their doors to festival goers.

“Well, we definitely missed it last year. It is a lot of culture. It does bring in a lot of out of state people that come in for it.” For the last 32 years Fashions and Fabrics have been in business, most fairgoers look to the family for supplies.

Owner, Anita Winstead says the fabrics and beads used to make native dress and bead work are sold at her store. She says she seen 2nd and 3rd generations walk in looking for the perfect look for the fair.

“They make things year-round. Of course, without the fair last year there was not as much made. So, we are excited this year to have everybody back. Hopefully, get as close to normal as we can,” Winstead said.

Co-manager at Faye’s, Jammy Luke, says she is looking forward to people stopping in as they go to the fair and come back.

“I think it’s great for the businesses. For us at Faye’s, it is wonderful people coming into town for the fair.” Luke said, “But also, closer to home it is also great for us because we do prom, pageant, wedding and ready to wear. A lot of the girls coming in here looking for some of the pageant dresses and things. So, that’s exciting too.”

Community Development Partnership President, David Vowell says sales tax revenue will increase with the return of events this summer. He expects the month of July to be as busy as December.

“Because you have so many visitors coming in, the Choctaw Indian fair brings in people from many states for the Choctaw tribal events that they have there at the fair,” Vowell said.

The 71st Choctaw Indian Fair will be July 14th-17th.

