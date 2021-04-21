Choctaw Indian Fair returns after missing 2020 due to COVID

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After missing out on last year due to COVID, the Choctaw Indian Fair returns to Choctaw this summer.

The 71st edition of the fair is set for July and folks on the reservation couldn’t be happier.

Elisah Jimmie is now in her second year as the reigning Choctaw Indian Princess. Her job is to be an official ambassador for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. The pandemic wiped out just about every event on the reservation in 2020 and she’s certainly thrilled the fair is coming back this year.

“Honestly this is our comeback season,” said Choctaw Princess Elisah Monique Jimmie. “We can’t wait to see so many activities on our tribal lands and to see many of our family and friends come to have a great time. I can’t wait for that. It’s so exciting.”

“To be able to just come out,” said Chief Cyrus Ben. “Many families and friends have not had that opportunity just to come together. With our fair it’s almost like a tribal reunion so it’s an opportunity to come together to enjoy our artists and sports but to also have great entertainment.”

Taking the main stage this year will be up and coming country stars Jimmie Allen and Brett Young, along with popular contemporary Christian artist Zach Williams.

The fair will also include social celebrations, cultural activities, arts and craft demonstrations, the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant and the world series of stickball.

“Being an avid stickball player growing up--almost having sticks in my hand since I was in diapers,” added Chief Ben. “It’s a great sport. Something that we cherish greatly.” This year’s fair runs from July 14th through the 17th and more activities and new events are expected to be added.>

Presale tickets and passes will go on sale in the near future. The theme of this year’s fair is: “The Choctaw Spirit Lives On”.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.