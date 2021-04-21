Advertisement

Choctaw Indian Fair returns after missing 2020 due to COVID

The Fair returns for it's 71st year
The Fair returns for it's 71st year(WTOK)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After missing out on last year due to COVID, the Choctaw Indian Fair returns to Choctaw this summer.

The 71st edition of the fair is set for July and folks on the reservation couldn’t be happier.

Elisah Jimmie is now in her second year as the reigning Choctaw Indian Princess. Her job is to be an official ambassador for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. The pandemic wiped out just about every event on the reservation in 2020 and she’s certainly thrilled the fair is coming back this year.

“Honestly this is our comeback season,” said Choctaw Princess Elisah Monique Jimmie. “We can’t wait to see so many activities on our tribal lands and to see many of our family and friends come to have a great time. I can’t wait for that. It’s so exciting.”

“To be able to just come out,” said Chief Cyrus Ben. “Many families and friends have not had that opportunity just to come together. With our fair it’s almost like a tribal reunion so it’s an opportunity to come together to enjoy our artists and sports but to also have great entertainment.”

Taking the main stage this year will be up and coming country stars Jimmie Allen and Brett Young, along with popular contemporary Christian artist Zach Williams.

The fair will also include social celebrations, cultural activities, arts and craft demonstrations, the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant and the world series of stickball.

“Being an avid stickball player growing up--almost having sticks in my hand since I was in diapers,” added Chief Ben. “It’s a great sport. Something that we cherish greatly.” This year’s fair runs from July 14th through the 17th and more activities and new events are expected to be added.>

Presale tickets and passes will go on sale in the near future. The theme of this year’s fair is: “The Choctaw Spirit Lives On”.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Christian Andreacchio-- the 21-year-old who was found dead in a Meridian apartment complex in...
Andreacchio addresses city council
A Nettleton man became the first winner of $500,000 in the new “$100 Million Extravaganza”...
Mississippi man wins big in lottery!
Gregory Freeman, 39, was sentenced Monday to serve life in prison for the shooting death of...
Man sentenced for murdering mother of 9
Meridian has issued a Boil Water Notice for the southwestern part of the city and any customers...
Boil Water Notice issued for Meridian

Latest News

Kemper County Sheriff's Department policy and procedures.
Local sheriff discusses policy after Chauvin trial
In March, the Senate voted 35-13 and the House voted 91-25 to pass Senate Bill 2795, making...
Bill offering select inmates parole eligibility due from Reeves Thursday
The Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council is raising awareness about the increased...
Opioid overdoses increased over 20% in Ala. in 2020
Elderly woman killed in Meridian crash