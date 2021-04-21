COVID-19 in Mississippi: 233 new cases reported Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 233 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths and 25 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Wednesday.

The latest MSDH report shows 714,399 people are fully vaccinated and 921,649 people have received at least one dose. In total, 1,593,062 doses have been administered in Mississippi. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. The charts below show the county by county vaccination numbers and percentages:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

