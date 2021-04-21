Advertisement

Elderly woman killed in Meridian crash

(KOSA)
By Pat Peterson
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Police Department is investigating a deadly vehicle crash involving an elderly driver.

The wreck happened before two o’clock Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of North Hills Street. That’s between King Road and Fireman’s Cutoff. We’re told multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck. Part of North Hills Street was closed while officers investigated.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler says the victim was an 84-year-old woman.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story when we get new information.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Christian Andreacchio-- the 21-year-old who was found dead in a Meridian apartment complex in...
Andreacchio addresses city council
A Nettleton man became the first winner of $500,000 in the new “$100 Million Extravaganza”...
Mississippi man wins big in lottery!
Gregory Freeman, 39, was sentenced Monday to serve life in prison for the shooting death of...
Man sentenced for murdering mother of 9
Meridian has issued a Boil Water Notice for the southwestern part of the city and any customers...
Boil Water Notice issued for Meridian

Latest News

In March, the Senate voted 35-13 and the House voted 91-25 to pass Senate Bill 2795, making...
Bill offering select inmates parole eligibility due from Reeves Thursday
The Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council is raising awareness about the increased...
Opioid overdoses increased over 20% in Ala. in 2020
Alabama lawmakers Wednesday approved a bill out of committee that would ban vaccine passports.
Bill banning vaccine passports moves to Alabama House
Tuition is set to go up at seven of Mississippi’s eight public universities this fall.
Tuition set to increase at most Mississippi public universities