Elderly woman killed in Meridian crash

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Meridian Police Department is investigating a deadly vehicle crash involving an elderly driver.

The wreck happened before two o’clock Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of North Hills Street. That’s between King Road and Fireman’s Cutoff. We’re told multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck. Part of North Hills Street was closed while officers investigated.

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler says the victim was an 84-year-old woman.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this story when we get new information.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.