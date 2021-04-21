Local sheriff discusses policy after Chauvin trial

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Following the death of George Floyd and subsequent guilty verdicts for a Minneapolis police officer, agencies are reviewing policy and process.

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said it’s a good time for all departments to review training.

“Agencies should review the policies and procedures on when to administer force and especially to know when to take the force off. Basically, you just need to render enough force to get the person under control,” Moore explained. “Once the person is under control, then you need to render care and take care of that person.”

Law enforcement officers have a big responsibility. Moore explained that it has been more difficult for officers following the death of George Floyd. However officers are still held to a higher standard.



“You know, when you’re in this business as a law enforcement officer, there’s so many things against you. That’s something we accept. We understand that, but it still doesn’t give you the right to do things over-excessively,” Moore said.



In the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department policy on use of force, it begins with the words ‘human life is sacred’. Placing a knee across the back of the neck of a suspect is not part of the policy.



“It was wrong. He was tried and convicted just like any criminals we arrest on the streets. They have the opportunity to go and be tried,” Moore said. “We are set to a higher standard. Organizations should go back and look at policies and procedures and know that this just can go on.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.