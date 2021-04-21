Advertisement

Mayor Percy Bland endorsed by former Miss. attorney general candidate

Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian mayoral candidates have received endorsements over the past couple of weeks.

Mayor Percy Bland announced Tuesday that former Mississippi democratic attorney general candidate Jennifer Riley Collins is supporting him.

“When I am home in Meridian, I am encouraged by the progress the city has made under Mayor Bland’s administration,” Collins wrote in a statement. “Meridian is encouraged to stay the course and continue to move forward with this trusted public servant.”

Bland previously announced that former candidate Tyrone Johnson was supporting him in the runoff.

Bland’s opponent, Jimmie Smith, was endorsed by former Meridian mayor Jimmy Kemp and Councilwoman Kim Houston.

