Graveside services for Mrs. Ida Hill Croft will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at New Hope Blackwater Cemetery, DeKalb, MS, with Pastor Paul Clayton officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mrs. Croft, 67, of Meridian, MS, who died Saturday, April 17, 2021 Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain, Marietta, GA. Viewing: Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner OP Chapel, Meridian, MS.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home