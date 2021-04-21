Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Meridian High School Track & Field

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian High School’s track and field team was nominated as WTOK’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

The Wildcats have had a stellar 2021 season, winning the district track meet and finishing second behind Pearl in the regional track meet.

The blue and white qualified for 18 events at Saturday’s MHSAA South State Championship track meet and currently have three relay teams (Boys 4x200, Girls 4x100 and Girls 4x200) leading Class 6A.

Regonal Walker is head coach of the Wildcats track and field team.

