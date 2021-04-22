2021 All Scholastic Sports Team: Will Christopher

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - If you look up the term student-athlete in the dictionary, you might just find a picture of Will Christopher.

The senior has played just about every sport possible during his time at Patrician Academy.

“I’m involved in football. I’ve been playing that since the seventh grade and started playing varsity in the ninth grade,” Christopher said. “For basketball, I’ve been playing varsity since the 10th grade. Track, I’ve been running since the seventh grade and I just started weight competition last year.”

With his lengthy stature, you would think Christopher was a receiver in football, but that wasn’t the case.

“I played on the offensive line,” Christopher said. “I was always really undersized for my position.”

He started playing on the offensive line when he joined the team in seventh grade because he was “bigger” than his teammates at that age. Christopher’s stuck with the position all throughout high school, and head football coach Jonathan Lindsey has seen firsthand how hard he’s worked excel at it.

“With the position, he had to strive and work hard because of his size. And you know what? He’s really excelled over the last couple of years,” Coach Lindsey said. “He was actually able to play a lot on the state championship team when he was in ninth grade.”

Christopher also began powerlifting halfway through his freshman year. He joined the team for fun at first, but competed in last year’s state tournament for the first time.

“Last year I got convinced to go and I ended up winning my weight division, which is absolutely wild,” Christopher said. “I even have a trophy from it at my house!”

While Christopher has achieved a lot of success athletically, he’s achieved even more academically. He has a 4.33 GPA and is ranked No. 1 in his graduating class. He is also involved in Honor Society, Beta Club and serves in an important leadership role for the school’s student government.

“He is currently the Patrician Academy president of SGA and the vice president for the state of Alabama in AISA,” SGA sponsor Melissa Bracknell said. “We’re very, very proud of him for his accomplishments in SGA.”

Christopher understands the importance of doing well in school, but didn’t want that to stop him from also experiencing the benefits of being involved in high school athletics.

“Doing well in school is the top priority. That’s where you’re going to be able to go to the next stage in life for what I want to do,” Christopher said. “But being in sports teaches you the intangibles you can’t get in the classroom.”

As for what’s next for Christopher, he will be attending the University of Alabama where he is undecided on his major.

“I’m really looking forward to going,” Christopher said. “I go to a school where there are 20 people in my class and I’m about to go to a school with 30,000 students, so there’s not going to be a class where I have only 20 people. It will be a nice change of environment.”

