A few severe storms possible Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clouds look to increase tonight and that will help limit the nighttime cooling process. Morning lows on Friday look to be in the low-50s, which is right around average for this time of year. Outside of an isolated shower on Friday, most of the daytime hours will be dry with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. Our next storm system will move through Friday and into Saturday, and bring a risk of flooding and severe storms with it.

A few severe storms will be possible between roughly 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but if a storm can get severe, than damaging winds of 60 mph will be the primary threat. A brief tornado or two also cannot be ruled out. The rain will taper off during the morning hours, but storms may fire up once again during the Saturday afternoon hours.

If storms can develop and get severe during the afternoon, than 60-70 mph wind gusts and large hail will be the threats. Hail could be up to the size of golf balls if strong enough storms can get going. That is a big “if” though for the afternoon activity. Flash flooding will also be a concern, especially on Friday night. 1-3 inches of rainfall is expected through Saturday, and that could lead to some flash flooding. Remember to turn around, don’t drown when coming across a flooded roadway!

We will dry things out by Sunday as abundant sunshine returns. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s on Sunday and then return to the 80s by Monday. A few showers will be possible again by Wednesday, and our next storm system is set to move in by the end of the week. It is still too early to determine if there will be a severe weather threat with next week’s disturbance.

