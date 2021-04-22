Advertisement

Bill would require collection of race data in Ala. traffic stops

The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that would require police agencies to record racial data...
The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that would require police agencies to record racial data during traffic stops in an effort to stop racial profiling.(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that would require police agencies to record racial data during traffic stops. Senators approved the legislation on a 19-7 vote. It moves to the Alabama House.

State Sen. Rodger Smitherman of Birmingham said his bill is intended to prevent the targeting of motorists based on their race or ethnicity.

The bill would require police agencies to adopt written policies to prohibit racial profiling. It would also require law enforcement agencies to keep records of the race of motorists involved in traffic stops. Police agencies would submit data annually to the attorney general.

Most Read

A Nettleton man became the first winner of $500,000 in the new “$100 Million Extravaganza”...
Mississippi man wins big in lottery!
Elderly woman killed in Meridian crash
Christian Andreacchio-- the 21-year-old who was found dead in a Meridian apartment complex in...
Andreacchio addresses city council
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 21, 2021

Latest News

In March, the Senate voted 35-13 and the House voted 91-25 to pass Senate Bill 2795, making...
Bill offering select inmates parole eligibility due from Reeves Thursday
Alabama lawmakers Wednesday approved a bill out of committee that would ban vaccine passports.
Bill banning vaccine passports moves to Alabama House
Jennifer Riley Collins, Mayor Percy Bland
Mayor Percy Bland endorsed by former Miss. attorney general candidate
Meridian City Hall
Former Meridian mayor endorses Jimmie Smith