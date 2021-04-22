Buc-ee’s, world’s largest convenience store, set to come to South Mississippi, says senator

Just last month, a new Buc-ee’s was opened in Daytona, Fla. and, before that, a location opened in St. Augustine, Fla. There are also locations in Leeds, Ala. and Fort Valley, Ga., as well as one in Robertsdale, Ala. Another location is also slated to open in South Carolina.



The Robertsdale Buc-ee’s is the closest one to South Mississippi, located on I-10 going towards Gulf Shores. Since it opened a few years ago, it has become a tourist destination in and of itself, with thousands of people stopping there each day.





Moran and other local and state leaders are excited to see those same numbers coming into South Mississippi. The new Buc-ee’s location is set to be built on the northeast corner of the Menge Avenue exit, across from the flea market, said Moran.



“I just look forward to the day of being able to go and shop there because sitting on I-10 is such a tremendous corridor,” said Moran. “It’s incredible how many people stop in that station. It’s not just a gas station. It’s a mega event. It’s going to be a good thing for the coast, the whole coast.”



The details for the Buc-ee’s are still in the early stages of development but the senator said it is a project he feels is 100 percent happening.



“We feel like it is or we wouldn’t have appropriated the money for it to help with the infrastructure to help with that intersection. That’s the state’s part that we’re doing with it and working with Harrison County. Everybody is on board,” said Moran.



Moran said it could take a year, possibly longer, for the infrastructure and construction to be complete.



“Nothing happens quick,” he said. “It may be a year before it happens, but once it starts moving, it should be pretty rapid.”



Best known for its smiling beaver mascot, Buc-ee’s offers much more than just gas and snacks. They are widely known for their Buc-ee branded treats, including beaver nuggets, beef jerky, candy, coffee and more. Perhaps, however, they are even more well known for their freshly made fudge and barbecue, all of which are made in-house.



Buc-ee’s currently holds world records for the largest convenience store and the longest car wash.