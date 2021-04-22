Businesses want to hire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Businesses in Meridian are looking to hire but some employers are finding it hard to get people to apply.

“Right now, we are short-staffed, I think a lot of restaurants are so we would like to have more staff members. The ones we do have are working very hard. We obviously don’t want to have anyone get burned out, so that’s something we’re very mindful of,” said the owner of Weidmann’s, Charles Frazier.

Stimulus checks have hit bank accounts and could influence individuals’ decisions to spend money versus going back to work.

The Rustler Manager, Semmes Martin said she is fortunate to have staff members that have been with the restaurant for years and have seen an increase in customers coming in.

“We have received enough applications to keep us fully staffed. Maybe not as many as in the past but I think people are using that opportunity to come out and eat more and maybe we have seen more of that,” said Martin.

Since the government has distributed payments, the unemployment rate dropped to 6.2% but there was a decline in the number of people who were either working or looking for a job.

“We’re seeing the extra, augmented unemployment. I think it is kind of desensitizing people to work at this point so that has been a challenge for us just trying to get people to apply, to work, that sort of thing,” said Frazier.

As of February, the U.S. economy is 9.9 million jobs shy of its pre-pandemic level.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.