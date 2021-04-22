City of Meridian Arrest Report April 21, 2021
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JASON J WINDHAM
|1984
|2015 MOSBY RD APT I7 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SHUNDRELLA D HARRIS
|1986
|2015 MOSBY RD APT I7 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SHUNDRELLA D HARRIS
|1986
|2015 MOSBY RD APT I7 MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|GARYEON TIMMONS
|1985
|3203 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|GEORGE B HARRELL
|1964
|622 B NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|EVE C MYERS
|1977
|200 23RD ST APT B172 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|ZACHARY K CHISOLM
|1987
|11115 HILL THOMPSON RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
|DUI OTHER
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:19 PM on April 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 54th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.