City of Meridian Arrest Report April 21, 2021

Daily Docket
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JASON J WINDHAM19842015 MOSBY RD APT I7 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SHUNDRELLA D HARRIS19862015 MOSBY RD APT I7 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SHUNDRELLA D HARRIS19862015 MOSBY RD APT I7 MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
GARYEON TIMMONS19853203 12TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
GEORGE B HARRELL1964622 B NORTH HILLS ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
EVE C MYERS1977200 23RD ST APT B172 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
ZACHARY K CHISOLM198711115 HILL THOMPSON RD COLLINSVILLE, MSDUI OTHER

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 7:19 PM on April 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of 54th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were not any shootings reported.

