City of Meridian Arrest Report April 22, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:07 AM on April 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 11:41 AM on April 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:33 PM on April 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 26thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.