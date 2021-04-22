City of Meridian Arrest Report April 22, 2021
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 21, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:07 AM on April 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 11:41 AM on April 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4600 block of Broadmoor Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:33 PM on April 21, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of 26thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
