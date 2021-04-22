COVID-19 in Alabama: 516 new confirmed cases Thursday, full vaccinations at 19.5%

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 516 new confirmed COVID-19 cases added Thursday. There are 366 people now hospitalized with the condition in Alabama hospitals.

The number of people who are fully vaccinated stands at 959,131, or 19.5%, with 1,422,883 receiving at least one dose of the vaccine as of Apr. 22.

Check the dashboard maintained by the Alabama Department of Public Health for county-specific information. Below is a snapshot of the vaccination numbers in west Alabama counties:

County People Fully Vaccinated % Fully Vaccinated People Receiving at Least One Dose % Receiving at Least One Dose Choctaw 2,199 21.08% 3,411 32.72% Sumter 2,363 22.88% 3,798 36.78% Marengo 4,559 30.2% 6,428 42.58% Pickens 2,891 17.44% 4,623 27.9%

