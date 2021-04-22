Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 516 new confirmed cases Thursday, full vaccinations at 19.5%

The number of people who are fully vaccinated stands at 959,131, or 19.5%, with 1,422,883...
The number of people who are fully vaccinated stands at 959,131, or 19.5%, with 1,422,883 receiving at least one dose of the vaccine as of Apr. 22.(WSFA)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 516 new confirmed COVID-19 cases added Thursday. There are 366 people now hospitalized with the condition in Alabama hospitals.

The number of people who are fully vaccinated stands at 959,131, or 19.5%, with 1,422,883 receiving at least one dose of the vaccine as of Apr. 22.

Check the dashboard maintained by the Alabama Department of Public Health for county-specific information. Below is a snapshot of the vaccination numbers in west Alabama counties:

CountyPeople Fully Vaccinated% Fully VaccinatedPeople Receiving at Least One Dose% Receiving at Least One Dose
Choctaw2,19921.08%3,41132.72%
Sumter2,36322.88%3,79836.78%
Marengo4,55930.2%6,42842.58%
Pickens2,89117.44%4,62327.9%

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nettleton man became the first winner of $500,000 in the new “$100 Million Extravaganza”...
Mississippi man wins big in lottery!
Elderly woman killed in Meridian crash
Christian Andreacchio-- the 21-year-old who was found dead in a Meridian apartment complex in...
Andreacchio addresses city council
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 21, 2021

Latest News

The latest MSDH report shows 714,399 people are fully vaccinated, or approximately 24%, and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 319 new cases reported Thursday, full vaccinations at 24%
The CDC and the FDA recommended on Tuesday the U.S. pause the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine...
J&J vaccine ‘pause’ latest messaging challenge for officials
A man walks past a "Now Hiring" sign on a window at a Sherwin-Williams store, Friday, Feb. 26,...
US jobless claims fall to 547,000, another pandemic low
Kent State University student Jarrett Woo gets his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from...
How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last?