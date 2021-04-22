COVID-19 in Alabama: 516 new confirmed cases Thursday, full vaccinations at 19.5%
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there were 516 new confirmed COVID-19 cases added Thursday. There are 366 people now hospitalized with the condition in Alabama hospitals.
The number of people who are fully vaccinated stands at 959,131, or 19.5%, with 1,422,883 receiving at least one dose of the vaccine as of Apr. 22.
Check the dashboard maintained by the Alabama Department of Public Health for county-specific information. Below is a snapshot of the vaccination numbers in west Alabama counties:
|County
|People Fully Vaccinated
|% Fully Vaccinated
|People Receiving at Least One Dose
|% Receiving at Least One Dose
|Choctaw
|2,199
|21.08%
|3,411
|32.72%
|Sumter
|2,363
|22.88%
|3,798
|36.78%
|Marengo
|4,559
|30.2%
|6,428
|42.58%
|Pickens
|2,891
|17.44%
|4,623
|27.9%
