COVID-19 in Mississippi: 319 new cases reported Thursday, full vaccinations at 24%

The latest MSDH report shows 714,399 people are fully vaccinated, or approximately 24%, and 921,649 have received at least one dose, or 31%.(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 319 new cases, 10 new deaths and 25 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday.

The latest MSDH report shows 714,399 people are fully vaccinated, or approximately 24%, and 921,649 have received at least one dose, or 31%. In total 1,593,062 doses have been administered in the state. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. The charts below have county-specific numbers:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MDSH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

