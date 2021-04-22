Advertisement

Crimenet 04_22_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Braxton Hunter Hill.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Braxton Hunter Hill.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Braxton Hunter Hill.

Hill is a 23-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 190 pounds.

He is wanted on an indictment out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with the crime of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Hill can be found, call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nettleton man became the first winner of $500,000 in the new “$100 Million Extravaganza”...
Mississippi man wins big in lottery!
Elderly woman killed in Meridian crash
Christian Andreacchio-- the 21-year-old who was found dead in a Meridian apartment complex in...
Andreacchio addresses city council
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 21, 2021

Latest News

Philadelphia Ward 4 Democratic runoff election, April 27th.
Philadelphia Ward 4 candidates gear up for runoffs
Homebuilders associations are investigating reports of possible price gouging as prices...
Lumber costs rise and put spotlight on possible price gouging
Students find two-year colleges appealing
More students finding Mississippi community colleges affordable, appealing
Students from a 10-county radius will benefit from a scholarship establishment from...
Greenetrack donates $10,000 for scholarship fund at UWA