Drug-Take Back scheduled for this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department in partnership with Total Pain Care will be hosting a Drug Take Back event Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be located at Uptown Mall in Meridian at the food court entrance.

Any expired, unused, or unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs can be turned in.

No questions will be asked, and you can remain anonymous.

The event is part of the National Drug-Take Back Initiative.

