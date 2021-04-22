Greenetrack donates $10,000 for scholarship fund at UWA

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Students pursuing a college degree at the University of West Alabama will have a new opportunity to earn a scholarship through the support of Greenetrack, Inc. The scholarship is being established through an initial contribution of $10,000.

“This scholarship’s purpose is to help college students from west Alabama attain a degree so that they can help improve the quality of life in the region,” Greenetrack, Inc. general manager Herlecia Hampton explained.

“We are grateful to Greenetrack for the investment they are making in our region through this scholarship fund,” said UWA president, Dr. Ken Tucker. “One of our major goals is to help ensure that no student is denied the opportunity to earn a degree because they are lacking financial support, and this generous gift from Greenetrack will make a tremendous difference for some very deserving students.”

The scholarship will be administered through the University of West Alabama Foundation to support students from Greene, Sumter, Hale, Perry, Bibb, Pickens, Choctaw, Marengo, Dallas, and Wilcox counties in west Alabama. To show support for scholarships at the University of West Alabama, contact the UWA Development Office at 205-652-3579 or email Amanda P. McRae, development officer, at amcrae@uwa.edu.

To learn more about UWA Alumni scholarships or to apply, click here.

