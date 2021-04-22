Advertisement

Greenetrack donates $10,000 for scholarship fund at UWA

Scholarship to support students from west Alabama counties
Students from a 10-county radius will benefit from a scholarship establishment from...
Students from a 10-county radius will benefit from a scholarship establishment from Greenetrack, Inc., to the University of West Alabama. Pictured left to right at the gift presentation are Greenetrack Marketing Assistant Tameka King, a 2007 graduate, UWA President Ken Tucker, Greenetrack CEO and President Luther Winn, and Greenetrack Human Resource Director Monica H. Rhodes, a 1995 graduate. (Source: UWA)(University of West Alabama)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Students pursuing a college degree at the University of West Alabama will have a new opportunity to earn a scholarship through the support of Greenetrack, Inc. The scholarship is being established through an initial contribution of $10,000.

“This scholarship’s purpose is to help college students from west Alabama attain a degree so that they can help improve the quality of life in the region,” Greenetrack, Inc. general manager Herlecia Hampton explained.

“We are grateful to Greenetrack for the investment they are making in our region through this scholarship fund,” said UWA president, Dr. Ken Tucker. “One of our major goals is to help ensure that no student is denied the opportunity to earn a degree because they are lacking financial support, and this generous gift from Greenetrack will make a tremendous difference for some very deserving students.”

The scholarship will be administered through the University of West Alabama Foundation to support students from Greene, Sumter, Hale, Perry, Bibb, Pickens, Choctaw, Marengo, Dallas, and Wilcox counties in west Alabama.
To show support for scholarships at the University of West Alabama, contact the UWA Development Office at 205-652-3579 or email Amanda P. McRae, development officer, at amcrae@uwa.edu.

To learn more about UWA Alumni scholarships or to apply, click here.

