Advertisement

Heidelberg moving playground due to flooding

The Heidelberg Board of Aldermen voted to move Magnolia State Park because it floods whenever...
The Heidelberg Board of Aldermen voted to move Magnolia State Park because it floods whenever it rains.(WDAM)
By Mia Monet
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Magnolia State Park in Heidelberg will soon have a new home on higher ground. Mayor Wilbert Carr said the playground floods whenever it rains.

“So even though it floods, they’d still have a safe place to play,” Carr said. “It’s going to take a couple of months to get all equipment moved, put back in the ground, and make sure it’s safe.”

The board of aldermen recently approved a plan to move the park. Carr also mentioned the city will put a pond in the low-lying area after the playground is moved.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nettleton man became the first winner of $500,000 in the new “$100 Million Extravaganza”...
Mississippi man wins big in lottery!
Elderly woman killed in Meridian crash
Christian Andreacchio-- the 21-year-old who was found dead in a Meridian apartment complex in...
Andreacchio addresses city council
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 21, 2021

Latest News

The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Buc-ee’s, world’s largest convenience store, set to come to South Mississippi, says senator
The number of people who are fully vaccinated stands at 959,131, or 19.5%, with 1,422,883...
COVID-19 in Alabama: 516 new confirmed cases Thursday, full vaccinations at 19.5%
The Alabama Senate has approved a bill that would require police agencies to record racial data...
Bill would require collection of race data in Ala. traffic stops
The latest MSDH report shows 714,399 people are fully vaccinated, or approximately 24%, and...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 319 new cases reported Thursday, full vaccinations at 24%