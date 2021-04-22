Heidelberg moving playground due to flooding

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - Magnolia State Park in Heidelberg will soon have a new home on higher ground. Mayor Wilbert Carr said the playground floods whenever it rains.

“So even though it floods, they’d still have a safe place to play,” Carr said. “It’s going to take a couple of months to get all equipment moved, put back in the ground, and make sure it’s safe.”

The board of aldermen recently approved a plan to move the park. Carr also mentioned the city will put a pond in the low-lying area after the playground is moved.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.