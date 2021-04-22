More students finding Mississippi community colleges affordable, appealing

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the cost of going to college continues to climb, more and more students are opting for one of Mississippi’s 15 community colleges. The costs are significantly less, and in many cases, free.

With a wide range of financial aid programs, grants, work-study opportunities and a myriad of scholarships, Mississippi’s community colleges are becoming more appealing to first-time college students.

“A key factor in the decision someone in their college choice is affordability,” said MCC president, Dr. Thomas Huebner. “There’s no doubt the community colleges in Mississippi are incredibly affordable. In fact, some of the most affordable in the country are right here in Mississippi.”

For over 20 years now, thousands of students in Lauderdale County have benefited from Meridian Community College’s tuition guarantee program. A graduate of a school in Lauderdale County can go to MCC tuition free.

“You have to come immediately from high school in order to receive that particular benefit,” added Huebner. “It’s something that is a very strong investment in our community and supporters here at Meridian Community College.”

Other community colleges in our area provide similar options for students. East Central Community College in Decatur offers tuition guarantees to students in their five-county district, while East Mississippi Community College in Scooba offers a tuition assistance program for all first-time, full-time freshman from its district. Students from outside the district of any of the junior colleges can still earn scholarships. Huebner also says there’s another big advantage in starting out at a two-year school.

“There’s no doubt that the data for decades talks about that if you graduate from a community college in Mississippi that you will perform better in years three and four academically when you go to that university,” Huebner said.

The average yearly cost for a four-year college in Mississippi is right at $12,000, while the average cost at a community college is about $4,000 per year.

