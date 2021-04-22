MPSD returns to wearing uniforms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District decided that students will return to wearing uniforms for the 2021-2022 school year, after relaxing the requirement during the pandemic.

The school district waived the uniform policy for the 2020-2021 school year, due to the hardships of the pandemic. Meridian students have worn uniforms for years, but MPSD decided uniforms would be one less thing parents had to worry about during the pandemic.

Assistant principal at Magnolia Middle School, Sherrod Miller, said the uniform policy allows students to focus solely on instruction instead of what their classmates are wearing.

“School is a preparation for the real world and our students, once they enter the workforce which any job that they acquire, they’re going to have some type of dress code at that job. We want to make sure that they’re ready, once they hit that workforce,” said Miller.

Students will return to wearing royal blue or white tops and khaki or black bottoms, for the 2021-2022 school year.

“All of our local vendors for uniforms, they’ve been fantastic. We just know we’ll be reaching out to them soon and talk about plans and ways we can get the word out about uniforms for this upcoming school year,” said Public Relations Director of MPSD, Matt Davis.

For more information visit www.mpsdk12.net

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.