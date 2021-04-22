Philadelphia Ward 4 candidates gear up for runoffs

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Philadelphia will elect a new Alderman for Ward 4 in the April 27th runoffs. Ajatha Nichols and Ruthie Nash are the Democratic candidates.

Nichols is a long-time resident of the Ward 4 community.

She says she had the opportunity to get to know the people she is running to represent. Now, she wants to be a part of the progress in helping the people move forward as Ward 4 Alderman.

“People need to be informed.” Nichols said. “I think I will be the right candidate for this position to inform the people of what’s going on in the city.”

Nichols says now it is time to get the community involved.

“They are doing the Booker T. Washington gym project and we have a new project that’s going on at the West Side park. It is not only for the young adults, but also for the older adults. We need to get them involved,” Nichols said.

Going into the week of runoffs, Democratic candidate Ruthie Nash says though the current Board of Alderman have done well. Nash says there’s still room for new ideas and improvement.

“The gym needs fixing in our schools, so the kids have something to do over this summer.” Nash said, “I think if we can get them a little more activity and stuff to do over here, it may cut down on some of the crime that is going on.”

With constant crime in the community, Nash says she is focused on interacting with the youth more.

“I think if we can get them more together, we can talk to them and teach them how to work together. Hopefully, that will stop some of the shooting and whatever is going on in our community,” Nash said.

The Democrat nominee chosen in the April 27th runoff will face Independent Shaun Seals in the general election June 8th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.