SIGNING DAY: Nine area athletes from two schools headed to next level

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Spring signing days took place Wednesday afternoon at West Lauderdale High School and Newton County High School with nine athletes signing to play their respective sports in college.

WEST LAUDERDALE

Four Knights inked letters of intent to continue playing soccer at the next level. The four athletes that signed were Ember Temple, Sam Balderas, Ivan Betancourt and Landon Williams.

Temple, a standout striker for West Lauderdale girls soccer, signed with Southern Miss, a team she had been committed to since November. Wednesday’s signing was especially meaningful for Temple, who tore her ACL in July 2019 and was sidelined her entire junior season.

Instead of giving up on the dream of playing college soccer, Temple pushed through the injury, and reaped the benefits of doing so when signed to be a Golden Eagle.

”It was really tough at the beginning, but I really pushed hard to get through this,” Temple said. “It was hard, but it just makes it that more special because it shows I had something to work for.”

Lady Knights soccer coach Alex George said not many players come back from a torn ACL and are even better than they were before, but Temple was the exception.

“This is a payoff day for her and her family to enjoy this moment,” Coach George said. “We look forward to seeing her excel. She’s done it here so I know she’s going to do it at the next level.”

Balderas, Betancourt and Williams will be taking their talents to Meridian Community College next year. The boys’ teammate Zach Walker also signed with MCC for soccer, but was unable to be at the ceremony due to competing in a golf tournament.

West Lauderdale boys soccer coach Matt Castleberry said he will miss all four seniors for a special reason.

“This class is really the first class I started coaching club, so a lot of them I’ve coached since they were nine or 10 years old on and off throughout the years,” Castleberry said. “It will be one of the hardest classes for me personally that I’ve lost.”

Betancourt said the opportunity to be close to home and continue playing with his teammates from West Lauderdale are reasons why he chose to play for the Eagles.

“It feels pretty good spending a few more years with them,” Betancourt said. “I think it’s gonna be a great experience for everybody.”

NEWTON COUNTY

In Decatur, Newton County High School had five athletes sign on Wednesday.

The Cougars had three soccer players in Lee Hill, Tanner Dailey and Christian Velazquez sign to continue playing the sport next year in college. Hill is headed to Jones College while Dailey and Velazquez will remain teammates at MCC.

The Cougars have found a lot of success on the soccer field in recent years, especially when they finished as runner-ups in the 2020 MHSAA Class 4A Championship.

Hill said his time at Newton County, both on the field and in the classroom, has helped prepare him to be a student-athlete at the next level.

“I’ve had great teammates and great coaches to push me, and great teachers to push me as well,” Hill said. “They’ve pushed me to be the best soccer player and best student I can be.”

Newton County boys soccer coach Will Thompson said all three players have been shining examples for their fellow teammates and their leadership will be missed next season.

”These three guys have been with me since I got here (Newton County). You won’t see a harder working group,” Coach Thompson said. “They put in effort on the field, off the field. They’re doing all the right things...and we’re gonna miss them.”

Two tennis players in Ava Espy and Parker Chaney also signed letters of intent with Espey heading to East Central Community College and Parker playing at MCC.

With so many players making up Newton County’s tennis team, it can be hard to feel connected. Espey said that hasn’t been the case though in her six years playing for the Cougars.

“I’ve made so many connections with different people that I probably wouldn’t have made in any other sport,” Espey said. “Just to have that opportunity is such a great thing.”

Head tennis coach Chad Bond said both Chaney and Espey have been instrumental in the team’s success this season, which includes winning the MHSAA District 4-4A title.

“They’ve done a really good job as seniors this year of pushing their teammates to get better and to try and achieve as high as we can,” Coach Bond said. “Both of them are exceptional people, great students and great leaders on our team.”

