Thursday morning will be pretty chilly

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a chilly, but sunny day across our area on Wednesday. We’ll stay dry tonight under mostly clear skies. The main story tonight will be the cold temperatures. We look to drop into the upper-30s and low-40s by the time the sunrises on Thursday. It will probably not be too cold that frost develops, but you’ll certainly want to bundle up as you head off to work or school Thursday morning.

The afternoon will be much nicer, with high temperatures in the upper-60s to low-70s on Thursday. It will be less windy as well than compared to Wednesday. Most of the day on Friday will be dry, though isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low-70s. Rain chances will increase tonight and into Saturday, and that rainfall looks to get heavy at times.

Heavy rain could lead to some flash flooding late Friday night and into Saturday. 1-3 inches of rainfall is expected during this time frame, with some locally higher amounts possible. There will also be a chance of strong to severe storms Saturday morning and Saturday morning. Both threats look low at this time, but damaging wind gusts and large hail look to be the greatest threats if storms can get severe. A brief tornado or two will also be possible, mainly during the Saturday morning hours.

There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding this severe weather threat on Saturday. It is still too early to narrow down specific timing and impacts, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast. Despite some uncertainty in the specific details, I do not think at this time that we’ll see widespread severe weather. We’ll dry out on Sunday and see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s. Highs in the 80s will return by Monday.

