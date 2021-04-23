Advertisement

Accident raises concerns about railroad crossing in Porterville

Railroad crossing in Porterville.
Railroad crossing in Porterville.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Questions are being raised about the safety of a railroad crossing in Porterville after a livestock trailer was hit by a train.

On Thursday, an empty cattle trailer was struck by a freight train at the crossing on Highway 498. No one was injured, but the impact split the trailer in half.

Kemper County’s district two supervisor, Johnny Whitsett, said this is a good example of why they need crossbars and flashing lights.

“When you come across this bridge, there is no way you would know there is a railroad track right here,” Whitsett explained. “There might be a sign a ways back, but if you’re not from here you’re going to go right across that track.”

Whitsett said the County has been pleading with the railroad company to put up a proper crossing.

“We’ve contacted the railroad about bringing a crossing here. We are very concerned about people getting hurt or killed,” Whitsett said.

Porterville resident Lawanda Grantham said people need to respect the crossing and start paying attention.

“The trains have no set schedule. You don’t know when they’re coming through,” Grantham said. “You have to stop every time. Not just one time, but every time you go through here.”

Grantham explained that motorists very rarely stop to see if a train is coming before crossing. The point was proven during our interview with her on Friday afternoon. Newscenter 11′s Tom Williams witnessed numerous vehicles running the stop sign and crossing the tracks. Some cars properly stopped before the tracks and others actually stopped on the tracks before proceeding.

“Guess what? We all have a responsibility and we need to follow the law. The law is to stop at train tracks,” Grantham said. “You’re taking your own life in your hands when you don’t stop. As we teach our kids, stop, look and listen. If you’ll do that you’re alright.”

