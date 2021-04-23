Advertisement

Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Failing to impress a date can leave you embarrassed, but it landed one New York man in court.

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI after he bragged to her that he was involved in the Capitol riot.

About a week after the Jan. 6 insurrection, he told her “I did storm the capitol” and “made it all the way into Statuary Hall.”

She replied “we are not a match” with that new information after swiping right on him.

Investigators then cross-referenced video of Chapman from bodycam footage with his Bumble profile picture.

He is charged with four misdemeanors.

Chapman has not yet entered a plea.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nettleton man became the first winner of $500,000 in the new “$100 Million Extravaganza”...
Mississippi man wins big in lottery!
Name of crash victim not released as of Thursday
A train struck an 18-wheeler trailer just off Highway 45 N in Kemper county around 5 p.m....
Train collides with livestock trailer in Kemper county
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 22, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 22, 2021

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
Caitlyn Jenner adds celebrity, questions to California governor race
A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI...
PHOTOS: Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match
Police say one person has died in a shooting in downtown San Diego.
Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in downtown San Diego shooting
In this Oct. 2020 photo, Crisis Workers, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), Henry Cakebread...
Feds fund mental health crisis teams to stand in for police