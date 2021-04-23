Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report April 23, 2021

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MICHAEL GRIGGS19882305 D ST MERIDIAN, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
JAMES E WILLIAMS19675715 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:38 AM on April 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.

Most Read

A Nettleton man became the first winner of $500,000 in the new “$100 Million Extravaganza”...
Mississippi man wins big in lottery!
Name of crash victim not released as of Thursday
A train struck an 18-wheeler trailer just off Highway 45 N in Kemper county around 5 p.m....
Train collides with livestock trailer in Kemper county
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 22, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 22, 2021

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 23, 2021
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 22, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 22, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 21, 2021