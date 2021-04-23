City of Meridian Arrest Report April 23, 2021
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MICHAEL GRIGGS
|1988
|2305 D ST MERIDIAN, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|JAMES E WILLIAMS
|1967
|5715 ARTHUR ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 22, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 23, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:38 AM on April 22, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of 2nd Street South. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.