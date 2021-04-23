COVID-19 in Mississippi: Full vaccinations reach 25%

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health report shows 736,145 people, or approximately 25%, in the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 930,033, or 31.6%, have received at least one dose. In total, 1,623,160 doses have been administered. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. The charts below show county-specific vaccine numbers:

MSDH also reported 212 new cases, 2 new deaths and 27 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Friday.

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

