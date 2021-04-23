MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Is downtown Meridian a safe place? Some residents and business owners in Meridian told Newscenter 11 they believe it’s the safest area in the city. We decided to look at the data behind the assumptions. What we discovered may surprise those who only see downtown with a negative view.

People who live and work downtown have some ideas about why they feel safe. The people interviewed said it’s the increased police presence, surveillance cameras and the many family events held downtown. But are they true? Meridian Police Chief Chris Read said ‘yes’.

“There’s a lot of positive things going on and I attribute those positive things in this department to the community partnering with us. It has nothing to do with me, but it has everything to do with the community saying do you want the same thing. We want our children to feel safe and we want to feel safe,” said Meridian Police Chief Chris Read.

“Downtown Meridian is fairly safe to me. I had no problems, concerns, issues, or anything,” said local Kista Kelly.

“I have never seen a super downtown in my life anywhere. I have lived here 10 years and have seen zero cause for concern. It is a wonderful downtown and one of the best assets we have in our city right now,” said Brickhaus Bar and Grill owner, Bill Arlinghaus.

Chief Read added that open communication between officers and residents is key to a safe city.

