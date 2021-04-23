Advertisement

Jury awards $11 million+ in civil lawsuit over hanging death in Scott County

The Clarion Ledger reported Friday the family of a 21-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree in his girlfriend’s Scott County yard three years ago will be awarded $11 million in a civil lawsuit related to his death.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. - The Clarion Ledger reported Friday the family of a 21-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree in his girlfriend’s Scott County yard three years ago will be awarded $11 million in a civil lawsuit related to his death.

21-year-old Willie Jones was found dead on property off Green Grove Road in February 2018. At the time, law enforcement said surveillance images showed Jones going alone to the area where he was found but the sheriff’s department was continuing to examine all leads. Investigation was done by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The FBI was later consulted as well.

Jones’ family sued the young man’s girlfriend, Alexis Rankin, her stepfather and several others for not acting to prevent Jones’ death, according to court documents filed in December 2020 in Hinds County Circuit Court, said the newspaper. The lawsuit alleged the stepfather, Harold O’Bryant, with the help of others, either hanged Jones or failed to stop Jones from taking his own life.

Jill Collen Jefferson, one of the family’s attorneys, said in a news release that Judge Winston Kidd awarded the family $11,391,662.40.
Jones’ family said an independent investigation contradicted the initial ruling of suicide.

“I’m thankful, but justice for my son will only come fully when criminal charges are brought,” Tammie Townsend, Jones’ mother, said in the release. “They must really pay for what they did to my baby.”

Read the full Clarion Ledger article here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

