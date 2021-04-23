Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 23, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nettleton man became the first winner of $500,000 in the new “$100 Million Extravaganza”...
Mississippi man wins big in lottery!
Name of crash victim not released as of Thursday
A train struck an 18-wheeler trailer just off Highway 45 N in Kemper county around 5 p.m....
Train collides with livestock trailer in Kemper county
Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 22, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 22, 2021

Latest News

Daily Docket 1
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 22, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 22, 2021
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 21, 2021
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 21, 2021