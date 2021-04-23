MPD investigates shots fired

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are investigating after several shots were fired near Central Fire Station late Friday afternoon.

Police Chief Chris Read says people reported a dark-colored car with someone shooting into the air near 26th Avenue and 14th Street. Apparently nothing was hit, but police were able to recover shell casings.

MPD is looking at surveillance video to identify the car.

