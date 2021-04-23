MPD offers Drug Take Back Day Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department, in partnership with Total Pain Care, is hosting a drug take back event Saturday. It will be for anyone with expired, unused and unwanted medications, e-cigarette and vaping devices.

You can bring them to the Uptown Mall near the movie and food and court entrance any time between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. No questions will be asked and you can remain anonymous when dropping these medicines off. This event is part of the National Drug Take Back Initiative.

Sgt. Rita Jack with MPD leads the effort and talked with Newscenter 11 about Saturday’s event.

”We want to bring to the attention of the public that these medicines, if not secured, or properly disposed of or no longer in use or left to languish in the medicine cabinets, these prescription drugs are dangerous and are susceptible to theft, diversion, misuse and abuse,” Jack said.

Individuals that participate in the drug take back event will receive a lock box and other items provided by the sponsors Total Pain Care, Weems Prevention Services and New Season Treatment Center. If you can’t make it Saturday, there’s a 24-hour, year-round medication drop box located at the Meridian Police Department.

