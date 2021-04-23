Mr. Lynaul Claude Dooley

Advertisement

Funeral service for Lynual C. Dooley will be held, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Sahler officiating. Burial will be at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Lynual Dooley, age 82, of Meridian, MS passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Anderson’s Regional Medical Center.

Lynn was a member of Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church, actively involved in the choir and other church activities. He worked in the city of Meridian for Unisys with Rexell, the Southern Companies, Navy base, and other installations in the neighboring cities. He was a boy scout leader and loved helping with his kids and their sports and hobbies. He enjoyed tennis, swimming, singing, joking around, and cooking. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend and will truly be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years Shirley Dooley; children, James Dooley and Jessica Dooley; sisters, Phyllis Church (Barry) and Patricia Fisher; nephew and nieces, Greg Wilson (Amy), Heidi Persinger (Guy), Dana Church (Tony), and Paige Avalone (Bill); godson, Brady, and several grand nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Lee Hawley.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Poplar Springs Drive United Methodist Church, The Meridian Symphony Chorus, or Hope Village For Children.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the funeral home prior to service.

