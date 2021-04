MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The name of woman who was killed in a crash Wednesday in Meridian was released Friday.

Lucille Vanscyoc Timms, 84, died in the wreck on North Hills Street, between King Road and Fireman’s Cutoff, around 2 p.m.

Newscenter 11 was told there was a delay in reaching Timms’ relatives, who live out of town.

