No foul play suspected after body found in front of Alabama Capitol

By WSFA Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An initial investigation into the discovery of a man’s body early Friday morning in front of the Alabama Capitol has determined the man took his own life, according to the City of Montgomery.

The Montgomery Police Department opened a death investigation around 2:20 a.m. after officers and fire medics found a black vehicle in the 600 block of Dexter Avenue, just in front of the Capitol. A man was located and pronounced dead, according to police. His name was not immediately released. MPD says the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. The scene was cleared by 4:30 a.m.

Around 6:30 a.m. the city tweeted about the incident, providing a resource link to the ADPH Suicide Prevention Program for anyone in crisis who needs help. As a general policy, suicides are not reported. However, this is an exception since it happened in a public place.

