Advertisement

Philadelphia High School student accepted into U.S. Naval Academy

Talease Griffin is the first African-American female at PHS to be nominated and accepted
Talease Griffin has received two nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy and has now been accepted.
Talease Griffin has received two nominations to the U.S. Naval Academy and has now been accepted.(Emily Erikson)
By Emily Erikson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Talease Griffin was the first African-American female student at Philadelphia High School to be nominated to the United States Naval Academy, and she has officially been accepted.

Griffin received a nomination from Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith and Congressman Michael Guest.

Griffin said as a small town girl she didn’t expect to be accepted or even nominated.

She said she is overwhelmed with joy.

“To make it this far and succeed is a great feeling. It makes me feel like now that I can truly accomplish anything that I set my mind to. I just want people who hear my story, watch my interviews, or see me in the paper to just think to themselves that they can do it. It’s not impossible. It’s possible, you’ve just got to stick with it till the end.”

Talease will graduate from Philadelphia High School in May, and she will attend the U.S. Naval Academy’s prep school this Fall for ten months before starting at the academy.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nettleton man became the first winner of $500,000 in the new “$100 Million Extravaganza”...
Mississippi man wins big in lottery!
Name of crash victim not released as of Thursday
Christian Andreacchio-- the 21-year-old who was found dead in a Meridian apartment complex in...
Andreacchio addresses city council
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 21, 2021

Latest News

A train struck an 18-wheeler trailer just off Highway 45 N in Kemper county around 5 p.m....
Train collides with livestock trailer in Kemper county
Philadelphia Ward 4 candidates gear up for runoffs
Philadelphia Ward 4 candidates gear up for runoffs
MPSD returns to wearing uniforms
MPSD returns to wearing uniforms
UWA's Bobby Wallace announces retirement