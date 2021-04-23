Severe weather is on the way and will last tonight and into tomorrow.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Severe weather is on the way tonight and the system will start moving in by about 10 PM. The main threat for brief tornadoes and severe thunderstorms will last from 2 AM to 7 AM. A second weaker round of storms will move into east Mississippi and West Alabama through the mid morning hours which could produce more isolated thunderstorms. The main threats with this system are damaging winds up to 60+ mph and flooding ranging from one to three inches.

There is a small chance for a few brief tornadoes, and this will come through in the early morning hours. Hail cannot be ruled out either and it could get as large as ping pong sized. Tonight by 11 PM we will start to see the first system moving in and bringing heavy rain. This will continue until 4 AM when we start to see formation looking more like a squall line and this is where most of the damage will take place. By 5 AM this system continues to move east, and we see spots of heaviest rain and chances for hail in Alabama. The line will continue to move out until 7 AM when we will still have rain, but it will be lighter and not associated with strong thunderstorms. Through the mid-morning we will start to dry off and be left with cloudy skies.

A second round with a few isolated showers could move through but this will be less likely to produce severe weather. The highest threat for severe weather takes place south of I-20 and will move over into Alabama as Saturday progresses. Rain totals south of I-20 are predicted to be over three inches and north of I-20 we will see a range from an inch to two inches.

The winds tonight will start to ramp up as winds from the southeast meet winds moving in from the southwest. This is when our damaging wind chance will pick up and we will see a high chance for severe weather. As the day continues through winds will still stay high with gust up to 20 mph and breezes ranging from 10 to 15 mph. Clouds will start to break up through the evening and we will be dry by tomorrow night.

Sunday we will be left with mostly sunny skies and temperatures returning to the upper 70′s. That will stay the case for most of the week and temperatures will increase to the mid 80′s by Wednesday. The chance for rain returns on Wednesday as well and sticks around through Friday.

