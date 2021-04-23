Advertisement

Sipp & Savor event at The MAX expects very large turnout

Culinary arts will be celebrated as part of a big fundraiser Saturday
Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience
(WTOK)
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The event is Sipp & Savor. It’s the annual fundraiser for our educational events here at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, The MAX, in the heart of historic downtown Meridian. We’re a new kind of attraction that showcases Mississippi’s creative legacies in an immersive, interactive museum experience.

Sipp & Savor will feature Mississippi native Cat Cora, Food Network’s first-ever female Iron Chef. Renowned Mississippi watercolorist Wyatt Waters will be creating a painting earlier in the day that will be auctioned off at Sipp & Savor.

The event brings together award-winning, super-creative chefs and mixologists from across Mississippi and adjoining states. They’ll prepare signature creations (with Mississippi ingredients!) in our outdoor courtyard, right in front of the guests. You’ll also be able to meet distillers, craft brewers, and other creative members of our state’s food and beverage scene. You can learn about the chefs and other details at SippandSavor.com.

Here’s a quick sketch of the day’s highlights:

• 3-4 p.m.: Meet + Greet Reception for Wyatt Waters, at The MAX

• 5-9 p.m.: Sipp & Savor, at The MAX, 1225 Front Street, Meridian

• During Sipp & Savor:

• Unveiling of Cat Cora’s Walk of Fame star on the sidewalk outside The MAX

• Unveiling of singer Sam Cooke’s Walk of Fame star on the sidewalk outside The MAX. This unveiling is particularly timely given Leslie Odom Jr.’s Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Cook (a native of Clarksdale, Mississippi) in the critically acclaimed movie One Night in Miami…

